Rams' Puka Nacua Shares the Initial Reaction He Had to Cooper Kupp Trade News
Puka Nacua, along with the rest of the NFL world, was pretty shocked when the Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that the team has intentions of trading Cooper Kupp immediately.
Nacua initially joked about the trade news by sharing a tweet that said "So I thought it was just the NBA trade season." Speaking with Robert Mays of The Athletic Football Show, Puka opened up further about his feelings once he heard the news.
"Definitely a little bit of confusion," Nacua said.
The receiver went on to praise his fellow Rams receiver for all the things he's helped him with on the field over the past two seasons.
"I've been blessed to be able to be around Cooper for these past two years," Nacua continued. "He's been nothing but a mentor to me and to be able to teach me everything that he feels like is necessary for the success in this game of football. ... But, being able to be with him in the offseason last year and to be out watching him as he prepares throughout the season for these past two years. He's paying attention to the small details, and the captain, the leader of our team, somebody who communicates so well. It's been so exciting and such a blessing to be able to be behind him."
The Rams will look a lot different without Kupp, as he's been a constant on the team for eight seasons since he was drafted. Kupp admitted in his statement on Monday that he doesn't agree with the Rams' decision to trade him.