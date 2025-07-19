Rams Trade of Jonah Jackson Powers Caleb Williams' 2025 Potential
When the Rams made the decision to trade Jonah Jackson to the Bears but now that the deal is done, the Bears have one of the best offenses on paper, being led by the man who revitalized Jared Goff's career.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently spoke about the NFC and the Rams' potential next biggest threat, a familiar face to Los Angeles, quarterback Caleb Williams. Verderame ranked Williams as the 19th-best quarterback in football.
"Williams entered the league as the No. 1 pick, but under rare circumstances," wrote Verderame. "Coming off a seven-win season, the Bears traded with the Panthers to move up, selecting Williams and making many believe they were immediate contenders."
"Instead, Chicago won five games, and Williams was inconsistent, throwing 20 touchdowns but also taking a league-worst 68 sacks. In the offseason, the Bears revamped their offensive line, bringing in guards Jonah Jackson and All-Pro Joe Thuney, along with center Drew Dalman. They also used their first two draft picks on tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Luther Burden III."
"Offensive whiz Ben Johnson comes over from the Lions, taking over for the fired Matt Eberflus. Johnson served as offensive coordinator for three years in Detroit, and his offenses ranked fourth, third and second, respectively."
"With an offensive-minded coach, better skill-position talent and a vastly improved line, Williams should be improved in 2025."
When I spoke to Rams center Coleman Shelton during OTAs, we briefly discussed his time playing with Williams, with Shelton expressing he enjoyed playing with him, verifying Williams' ability to be a good teammate.
It also appears Williams was exposed to some awful coaching as a rookie. Appears puts it lightly, Williams was let down by the previous staff, dampening his bright future.
Throughout his career, Williams has made teams look a lot better than they should. Not only did Williams save Lincoln Riley's final year at Oklahoma, he took USC to new heights before the massive cracks in their defense stifled Williams' heroic efforts.
Not only does he have one of the premier football minds custom designing an offense for Williams, the Bears rebuilt their offensive line with Jackson serving a pivital role, not just as a blocker but as the man with the most amount of experience within the offense.
The Bears brilliantly added Luther Burden III, a receiver I was high on throughout the draft process, elevating Rome Odunze to WR2 while D.J. Moore continues to quietly dominating since his trade to the Windy City.
The Bears also added All-American tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the draft.
The Bears present a potential problem with the Rams, giving them a bulldozer up front. In Sean McVay's time as head coach, the Bears have only been good once. However, the Bears that year defeated the Rams, allowing the Saints to finalize home-field advantage.
Considering McVay has never been the number one seed in the NFC, building up other teams may indeed have it's consequences in such a pursuit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE