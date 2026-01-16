Rams Chris Shula Talks About Stopping Bears Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for their divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. With Thursday being the team's heaviest practice of the week, this served as the final evaluation before the team wraps up preparations on Friday.

The Rams are expected to enter conditions below freezing. A Sunday night game, the Rams will not have the sun on their side, and historically, the franchise has failed to perform in Chicago when temperatures are as low as expected.

With such a challenge ahead, coordinators Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula , and Ben Kotwica detailed their sides of the ball's approach to the contest before Puka Nacua and Jared Verse added their commentary after.

During his presser, Shula was asked a variety of questions about the Bears' offense, first starting with quarterback Caleb Williams.

“He looks comfortable," stated Shula. "He looks calm. He's comfortable checking the ball down and throwing the ball away. You see the exact same things that you saw last year with the elite ability to escape and make the explosive plays, but he's playing calm in the pocket."

"He's playing comfortable and he should be. He's got a great scheme and a great offense. They’re obviously extremely well-coached and have great players around him. You can see he's playing at a really, really high level.”

The Bears also benefit from a plethora of playmakers flanking Williams. The likes of D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and others have played a crucial role in Chicago's success and the high-level execution of Ben Johnson's offense.

Shula was asked how those weapons stretch a secondary.

“Definitely," stated Shula. "They have a lot of guys that if they get the ball in space, they can make you pay. They also have got a tight end in [Colston] Loveland. That’s their key and their go-to guy. They have a lot of different guys that can hurt you."

"It's not necessarily just one guy that you have to pay attention to. You feel like if you give too much attention to one guy, then there's a bunch of other guys that can hurt you. It's just an emphasis on team defense, communication, execution, being in the right spot. Kind of the same things, but I think it's even more so this week.”

