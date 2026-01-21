Seahawks-Rams Timeline: Revisiting Their First Two Matchups Ahead of NFC Championship

It all comes down to this. Well, sort of.

The Rams and Seahawks are set to meet for a third time this season on Sunday afternoon—only this time, it's with everything on the line. The winner will be crowned NFC champions and punch a ticket to Super Bowl LX, while the loser goes home to try again next year.

These two teams know each other quite well as longtime NFC West rivals, having traded division titles over the past two seasons—with Seattle claiming the latest crown. They also split their season series 1–1 in 2025, with the home team emerging victorious in both matchups. Dig a little deeper, and it becomes clear just how razor-thin the margins were in their meetings this season:

Points scored: Rams 58 – Seahawks 57

Rams 58 – Seahawks 57 Yards gained: Rams 830 – Seahawks 829

Here’s a look at how each game went down:

Week 11, Nov. 16, 2025: Rams squeak past Seahawks behind two Stafford TD passes

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a win over Seattle in mid-November. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Final score: Rams 21 – Seahawks 19

Turning point: Kam Kinchens’ third-quarter interception of Sam Darnold

After a barn-burner of a first half, the Rams and Seahawks turned in a third quarter punt fest in their first 2025 matchup, trading three consecutive kicks back to one another in what was still a two-point game at the time.

Then, with his team trailing 14–12 and backed up in their own territory, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold targeted rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo over the middle—but was intercepted by defensive back Kam Kinchens. The turnover proved costly, as four plays later, Matthew Stafford connected with Colby Parkinson for a six-yard touchdown, cementing a two-score lead that the Rams would ultimately ride to victory.

Week 16, Dec. 18, 2025: Seahawks mount 16-point 4th quarter comeback over Rams to re-gain division lead

The Seahawks mounted a wild comeback over the Rams in mid-December. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Final score: Seahawks 38 – Rams 37 (OT)

Turning point: Rashid Shaheed’s punt return touchdown

In what was dubbed the Game of the Year at the time, the Seahawks claimed first place in the NFC for good in Week 16 behind a 270-yard, two-touchdown night from quarterback Sam Darnold.

Despite the Rams taking a 30–16 lead with less than a quarter to go, Seattle eventually forced L.A. into a three-and-out that they turned into a punt return touchdown from Rashid Shaheed. A two-point conversion later, it was suddenly a one-score game.

Speaking of two-point tries, the Seahawks—after forcing the Rams into another three-and-out—capped a two-play, 57-yard touchdown drive with one of the wildest conversions you’ll ever see. On the attempt, a Darnold pass to running back Zach Charbonnet was tipped by L.A. defender Kobie Turner and initially looked to be a dead ball. After further review via the NFL’s Replay Assist, however, it was determined that Darnold's throw was backwards—therefore a fumble—and recovered by Charbonnet in the end zone for a successful two points.

The game would eventually go to overtime and, after the two teams swapped scores, Seattle put the dagger in L.A.'s throat with another successful two-point try. This time, between Darnold and tight end Eric Saubert.

Needless to say, this weekend is set up to be an epic final chapter between the Rams and Seahawks.

