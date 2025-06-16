EXCLUSIVE: Rams' Coleman Shelton Happy to Be Back in LA
Coleman Shelton's NFL journey has not been one taken on the smoothest of roads. An undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2018, Shelton spent time with the 49ers and Cardinals, failing to find a permanent home.
That would change in 2019 when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams, a stint that would last until 2023. In that time, Shelton won Super Bowl LVI, replaced Brian Allen as starting center, and helped lead the Rams into a new transition, as two years ago, he led a unit that had unproven players on it, such as Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, and Kevin Dotson.
That unit learned on the fly, helping Kyren Williams establish his first 1,000-yard season while Matthew Stafford's connection with Puka Nacua broke multiple rookie records.
Shelton's success led to him signing with the Chicago Bears, entrusting him to help first overall pick Caleb Williams. Now, Shelton is back and healthy, leading the Rams forward with veteran leadership and an offensive line full of studs.
Shelton was gracious enough to take time out of his busy schedule after practice to talk to me. Shelton expressed excitement being back in Los Angeles
"Yeah, it's been good. It's been good," stated Shelton. You know, have a lot of the same guys that I had back in '23 and then a lot of the new guys. It's fun to get to meet them and be able to just join the room again and kind of get back after it."
Shelton's return has helped solidify the inside next to Avila and Dotson. Shelton spoke about playing with them again and their process for improving the production of the offensive line.
"Yeah, you know, luckily, we got to work together in '23 as well so we kind of had the whole year as a background to play with each other and, you know, it's kind of nice to be able to come right in and just kind of get back to what we were doing with them, and to feel like, nothing really has changed much. So it's nice to be able to have these guys and the more experience we all get together, the better we play together."
Shelton also made sure to mention that it's been a joy to play with Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams again, while he's taking the challenge of playing with new players by the horns. Shelton is at home, and the Rams are happy to have him. They needed a signal caller to compete, and who better than a player who has spent five years in McVay's offense?
Coleman Shelton. Leading the charge into 2025.
