Rams Star Should Be Benched In Fantasy vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently on a two-week victory tour. In their last game, they got to remind the Kansas City Chiefs of their lopsided beatdown in Super Bowl LIX with a 20-17 win in the highly anticipated rematch. The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to spoil the Eagles' undefeated run, with their win streak dating back to December 2024.
The Rams were unable to get the job done in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs, narrowly falling to the eventual champions, 28-22. Now, they have the opportunity to avenge that loss and end the Eagles' near year-long celebration.
It won't be easy, though. Philadelphia has looked more vulnerable in its first two outings of the 2025 season than they have in a long time, but it's still undefeated for a reason. The Rams will need to be firing on all cylinders in all phases of the game if they want to pull off the upset. However, it might not mean a great statistical or fantasy showing for one of LA's stars.
Matthew Stafford is a risky play against the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense has been every bit as dominant as it was last year. They had a few changing parts, but they haven't had any significant negative impact so far. The Los Angeles Rams definitely have the most complete and most dangerous offense of any opponent that the Eagles have faced at this juncture, but it'll still be an uphill climb for Matthew Stafford and Company to try to put up points against this Philly unit.
LA's attack was surprisingly effective the last time these two teams met in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. This Week 3 rematch has the makings of a much lower-scoring affair, though. NFL.com's Michael Florio advises against playing Stafford in any fantasy leagues for this game:
"Philadelphia has faced Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes so far. Neither threw for 200 yards; together, they combined for one passing touchdown. The Eagles have given up the third-lowest passer rating and fourth-lowest yards-per-attempt figure, despite the stout competition. Mahomes only found fantasy success via his legs, but you cannot count on Stafford to deliver that. The 37-year-old, who did have some success against Philly last year, is more of a floor play at this point of his career. Floors are lowered against tough defenses. Go in another direction this week."
It wouldn't be shocking to see Stafford lead an upset win over the Eagles this Sunday, but don't expect him to have explosive numbers on the box score or in fantasy football. Anyone with a viable second option at quarterback should probably bench him in Week 3.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to keep up with Matthew Stafford's 2025 fantasy season.
Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford's chances in Week 3 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.