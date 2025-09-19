Rams Player Props Underscore Tough Week 3 Matchup vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams are currently undefeated in the 2025 NFL season, after pulling off a narrow victory over the Houston Texans in the opener and then blowing out the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. They'll take on their staunchest opponent yet in this next game, though, scheduled for a rematch with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Game 3.
Last year, the Rams gave the Eagles their stiffest test of the playoffs, falling just short 28-22 in the Divisional Round. Now, they have an opportunity to avenge that loss and establish themselves as true title contenders in 2025.
To do so, they'll have to pull off a pretty significant upset. Like LA, Philadelphia also comes into this clash undefeated, but they have shown plenty of holes through the first two wins of the season. The player props in this game highlight the difficult task that the Rams have ahead of them, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Rams offense expected to run into a wall
1. Matthew Stafford over/under 220.5 passing yards
Matthew Stafford has easily cleared FanDuel's line of 220.5 passing yards for Week 3 in both of his games in the 2025 NFL season so far. However, the Philadelphia Eagles have a more complete defense than any team the Los Angeles Rams have faced yet, and might be the best overall unit they'll take on all year.
The Eagles have shown a penchant for controlling the ball and dragging their opponents into the mud, forcing a low-scoring rock fight. Through two games, they've yet to allow more than 188 passing yards to either Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys or the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.
2. Kyren Williams over/under 63.5 rushing yards
Kyren Williams finished with exactly 66 rushing yards in each of his first two games with the Rams this season. He's been nothing if not consistent, with 17 carries in the opener and 18 carries in Week 2.
There are two lines of thought here. One, the Eagles don't field a high-powered offense, which means that this game should be tightly contested throughout the afternoon, leaving the door open for Williams to get his usual workload. On the other hand, he's struggled to generate explosive runs this season and will have a tough time doing so versus Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, and the rest of Philly's mean defense.
3. Davante Adams over/under 56.5 receiving yards
Davante Adams exploded onto the scene in his second game with the Rams, totaling six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. He'll find it a lot harder to get open in Philadelphia, though, matching up with a loaded secondary featuring Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship, Cooper DeJean, and Andrew Mukuba.
However, that's the benefit of being the WR2. The priority for the Eagles will be trying to contain Puka Nacua. Adams could take advantage of his snaps against Adoree' Jackson, the weak spot in Philly's defense. LA will need him to.
