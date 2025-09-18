Detailing Rams' Outlook For Heavyweight Bout vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very encouraging start to the 2025 NFL season. All the optimism they built up over the offseason as a renewed contender has proven justifiable so far, as they remain undefeated through two weeks, rediscovering their explosive offensive potential and showing some promising growth with their young defense.
They were able to skate by the Houston Texans in the season opener behind the strength of their D, while the offense exploded onto the scene in the second half of their dominant 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Both sides of the ball face a tough test in this next game, though.
In Week 3, the Rams have a great opportunity to reaffirm their status as title contenders in 2025 and avenge their Divisional Round loss in the playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia is also 2-0 and has the benefit of the doubt as the reigning champs, but Los Angeles has been arguably more impressive through two games.
Rams slight underdogs in rematch with Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have also begun their 2025 NFL season undefeated. They had a narrow win over the Dallas Cowboys in the opener and followed that up with a one-possession win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.
The defense has been as stout as ever, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts have consistently moved the ball on the ground, but the Eagles' passing attack leaves a lot to be desired. Through two games, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith have combined for just 13 catches, 104 yards, and zero touchdowns.
Hurts has seemed hellbent on limiting his negative plays and turnovers to a detriment, looking afraid to push the ball downfield or throw into tight windows. The Los Angeles Rams have proven to have a dangerous pass rush this season. If they can get into the backfield and contain the Eagles quarterback on scrambles, they could force him out of his comfort zone and make him beat them with his arm.
On the other side of the ball, the Rams offense faces its stiffest test yet against a loaded Eagles D. In last year's playoffs, Kyren Williams was able to cross the century mark on the ground while Stafford threw for over 320 yards, but they'll have to prove that wasn't an outlier performance.
FanDuel has Los Angeles tabbed as 3.5-point underdogs against Philadelphia in Week 3, given +162 odds on the moneyline. The over/under has been set at 44.5 points.
