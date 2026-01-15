Rams' Matthew Stafford Discusses Playoff Matchup Against Former Rival Bears

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preperations on Wednesday for their Divisional Round showdown against the Chicago Bears. The contest, which will wrap up the NFL's Divisional Round, has many similarities to the Rams' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

In what is expected to be frigid temperatures, the Rams will once again travel to play the two seed in a game that will set up an All-NFC West matchup if Los Angeles is able to pull off the win.

As the Rams look to make the most out of their third year since launching into their post-Super Bowl LVI hangover, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford, and Davante Adams spoke to the media, addressing many topics in relation to the contest, their perspectives on their opponent, and much more.

The Rams look to advance to their first NFC Championship since winning the title in 2021.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below

Winning By Maintaining the Margins

During the regular season, the Chicago Bears, led by first year defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, led the NFL in turnovers created, turnover differential, and interceptions. They're also ranked fourth for fumbles.

Jul 23, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Rams have lived and died this season through Stafford's ability to keep the ball safe. In the Rams' five losses, three of them were with Stafford throwing an interception and two of those losses came from multi-interception games.

Stafford spoke on the Bears' ability in induce turnovers while speaking on how that impacts his play.

“That’s how they've thrived," stated Stafford. "They got a bunch of points off turnovers. They've done a great job turning it over, leading the league in those categories. I think it boils down to who their players are. They have a really good backend, a talented backend that catches the ball when it's in their area."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) changes signals at the line in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"They do a nice job upfront as well affecting the pocket, so it'll be a big challenge for us. Every week is in this league. It's such a crucial stat, as we all know. It's points then turnovers. I’ll try to make sure that we do the best that we can to still play aggressively and all that but be sound with the football and make sure that we're ending every drive with an extra point or a field goal or a punt.”

Stafford also dove into his finger injury and playing in the cold during his presser.

