Opinion: Jared Goff Hit His Ceiling With the Rams
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions after the 2020 season for Matthew Stafford. While the trade has worked out tremendously for both sides, Goff's recent comments about his treatment at the end of his Rams tenure soured what were some really good years in Los Angeles.
Goff won a lot with the Rams. An NFC title, two NFC West titles, three playoff appearances, and a winning season every year he was under Sean McVay.
I won't critize his rookie year because the Jeff Fisher Rams were a dumpster fire that Goff got thrown into mid-season.
Here's the thing though, Sean McVay was outcoached in Super Bowl LIII and Goff wasn't able to overcome it, scoring only three points in that contest.
In Super Bowl LVI, McVay was at the very least equal with Zac Taylor in coaching decisions with both teams being gifted illegal touchdowns. It took Stafford, Cooper Kupp and a little bit of divine intervention to lift the Rams to eternal glory. While Goff didn't have Kupp in Super Bowl LIII, he did have a wide-open Brandin Cooks and missed him while Stafford continually put the ball in the endzone.
McVay has his offense, his guys, his vision. That offense ties all the way back to Bill Walsh, a man who worked with McVay's grandfather to build a golden dynasty in the bay, a dynasty that was pushed forward by the most legendary gunslinger in NFL history Joe Montana.
McVay's system needs a gunslinger, a cowboy, a never-say-die, trash talking, football savant that is one moment away from a Bill O'Reilly rant. Goff is not and will never be that.
Goff is a winner, a technician, a game manager (because that title isn't a bad thing). He needs to play within the structure of the system. Stafford plays better in chaos because that's pretty much all he's known in his NFL career.
Goff needed the Lions to build him a custom-made offense, something the Rams trade capital helped finance. Since Goff joined Detroit, the Lions have added Amon Ra St. Brown, Jamison Williams, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others. Do we think the Rams could have added all that?
There's a reason why Goff's success is tied to Todd Gurley. While Goff is an excellent football player who came off the bench to win a playoff game in Seattle wins pins in his hand, belief isn't the reason why Goff couldn't get the Rams to where they wanted to go. It was fit and he simply didn't fit after a while.
