When Will Enough Be Enough for Former Ram Jared Goff?
Former Rams starting quarterback and first overall pick Jared Goff is set to star in Netflix's Quarterback, and in previews, he criticizes his old organization.
“It kind of brought me from this moment of, like, picking up the pieces to, like, reinvigorated with this energy of, like, ‘Oh, this is what it feels like to truly be wanted and have these guys behind you.’ And I hadn’t felt that in quite some time,” Goff said.
Goff's departure from Los Angeles was bad, there's no doubt about it, and his relationship with Sean McVay was strained towards the end.
However, the Rams also gave Goff a $134 million contract extension so he was wanted. Let's be serious here.
“A lot of people saw it like I was being cast away or I was being sent (for) my career to die. And I think a lot of people in my former organization may have thought that, as well,” he said. “For me, I saw it as, what an incredible opportunity to be somewhere that has never won and has never been to the top of the mountain and how incredible would it be if we’re able to build this thing into a winner.”
Goff wasn't being sent to a place for his career to die, he was sent to Detroit because Detroit held Matthew Stafford's contract.
I understand why Goff feels this way. I thought the trade wouldn't work out and that Stafford would throw the ultimate game-losing interception in a big game.
The continual hurt feeling by Goff is not a good look, especially now he's entering fifth season away from the team, a team he defeated in the 2024 Wild Card Round to secure the Lions' first postseason win this millennium.
Here's the facts. The Rams drafting Goff in Jeff Fisher's offense should have killed his career. It didn't. Having Greg Robinson as his left tackle should have killed his career, it didn't.
Sean McVay and Les Snead revitalized his career, equipping him with a revolutionary offense, brand new offensive linemen, and a plethora of weapons, and Goff needed a missed DPI call to win an NFC title.
And when push came to shove, Goff had Brandin Cooks open in the endzone in Super Bowl LIII and couldn't deliver the ball in time. That's why he was traded. It wasn't about anything else except Goff hitting his ceiling in McVay's offense.
There's a reason why Cooper Kupp won the triple crown the moment after Goff left the organization.
