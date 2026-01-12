Why the Rams Were Big Winners in Wildcard Weekend

The Los Angeles Rams survived a thriller in North Carolina as they took down the Carolina Panthers on the road to a score of 34 - 31. This was the perfect game to kick off Wildcard Weekend, as there was a historic four playoff games decided by one score in the first round of the postseason.

The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to play, but that game has no ramifications on the Rams' immediate future. The 2026 NFC divisional round stage is set, and the Rams benefited greatly from how the rest of the games in their conference resulted.

Wildcard Weekend Results

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Other than their own game, the San Francisco 49ers on the road against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, was the biggest game the Rams were going to keep an eye on. Both of these teams have rosters that can make a run at the NFC Championship, so for one of them to be knocked out in the first round is huge for the Rams' path to the Super Bowl.

As well, the Rams should've been rooting for their divisional rival to pull off the upset, as that would determine where the Rams are traveling to. The 49ers did end up winning, and now, instead of having to face the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season, they'll be on the road against the Chicago Bears in the divisional round.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on who you ask, that may not be a good thing. However, the Rams and Bears haven't met since Week 4 of last season. A lot has changed between these two rosters since their last meeting, and the battle between Sean McVay and Ben Johnson will be one to behold.

I believe this was the best-case scenario for the Rams. Matthew Stafford gets to face a new team, and the Bears' defense has to adjust to play the likely MVP this season. Caleb Williams and the Bears' entire storyline this season has been their miraculous second-half comebacks.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rams haven't been immune to teams roaring back and beating them, but in the playoffs, I trust that their experience will allow them to jump out to a big lead and hold on. Facing the Bears in the divisional round means they'll either face the 49ers or Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

That saves a pivotal third matchup with either team for the end, which gives McVay and the rest of the coaching staff the most time to prepare. On top of that, if the 49ers continue to defy the odds and beat Seattle on the road, the Rams will host the NFC Championship game.

