Rams Release Ultimate Matthew Stafford Hype Reel
When there was an actual possibility that Matthew Stafford would depart from the Rams this offseason, there was a reason why the team's top brass made things happen to virtually ensure Stafford ends his career with the organization.
We talk about his poise, his play, his results. However, football is much more than Xs and Os with the best schemes falling short of reaching their potential, often due to attitudes or the lack of buying in or believing in the process.
It's the little things that makes all the difference, and as the Rams' field general, it's Stafford's job to rally the troops, and in a recent video released by the Rams, Stafford displays those leadership abilities.
Sean McVay spoke about Stafford's ability to connect with his teammates during a press conference after OTAs.
“Well, I think he just said it. It's his ability to communicate, to connect and then he listens to understand. You get around a lot of people and they're just telling you what they want, but he'sgot this really great way of having real clarity on what he's looking for, but an openness and ahumility to be able to listen and work in coordination and man, that's where you inspire people towant to be able to work alongside you. And he's done that with receivers. He does that with the offensive lineman. It's really whoever."
"And that's why I think when you're innately thrust into a leadership position, it's why when you talk to his teammates or coaches, everybody loves this guy. I've said it and I've referenced it a couple times. I remember a few years ago Dan Orlovsky said, “He's got this great way to be one of the guys, but you also know he's the man at the same time. And that's a real fine line to be able to balance, but he does that authentically and organically with his personality. But he's got great communication and he's put in so much work to have such an understanding of what it looks like to do this at a high clip. I just see him over there. He is getting ready to turn 50 here pretty soon too, so I'm just kidding. Didn't see you over there, big guy!”
