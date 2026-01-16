What a Win (and Loss) Means For Rams vs. Bears in Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a massive road playoff matchup for the second consecutive season, heading over to the Midwest to face the Chicago Bears in potentially fridged tempetures in their biggest challenge of the season.

Considering where the Rams were just a few years ago, with one of the worst records in football at 12 losses, their progression and hits within the NFL Draft have allowed them to progress into one of the best teams in the sport as favorites to win the Super Bowl. Under the leadership and coaching of Sean McVay and the spectacular quarterback play from MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, the Rams are two wins away, but we must look at what a win and a loss mean for the team this weekend.

What a win means for the Rams

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last year, the Rams came close to being the team representing the NFC in the Super Bowl had they unseated the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field last winter. Now, their path is simpler: take down a Bears team that plays with no quit and could comeback from a major deficit all while facing the possibility of playing the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC Championship

A win against the Bears would secure a spot in the title game, where they would either travel up the I-5 to face Seattle at Lumen Field or host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. This would mark another playoff victory for Stafford and McVay as a tandem, having arguably more success than McVay's original pairing with Jared Goff. Winning on Sunday night would be equally impressive based on the environmental factors at hand, which include freezing temperatures, potential snow, and gusty winds.

A what loss means for the Rams

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (center) reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams have had an incredibly successful season thanks to a combination of elite quarterback play, quality play from younger contributors on the roster, a sound and efficient run game, and a pass rush that has been lethal weekly. This is a strong team that has a chance to win it all, but their vulnerabilities may keep them from doing so.

A loss would end the season for Los Angeles, sending the Bears to their first NFC Championship in 15 years. A loss likely signals that more issues could have arisen from special teams and a cornerback room that has allowed big plays throughout the season. Furthermore, this could be the last game in Los Angeles for defensive coordinator Chris Shula, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, as they could pursue head-coaching jobs

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams as they face the Bears Sunday night when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Make sure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.