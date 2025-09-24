Where Rams Land In Post-Week 3 Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams had a brutal loss in Week 3 of the NFL season. It came into the hands of the defending NFL Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
It was brutal because the Rams held a 19-point lead. That was all thrown out the window at the end when they could not come back and win the game. The Rams were set up to win the game as they lined up for a field goal, but that was blocked, ending the Rams' chances to win in Week 3.
It was a game the Rams dominated, but the red zone was a huge problem for the Rams. They were moving the ball on the Eagles' great defense, but they were settling for field goals. That is something the Rams are going to have to fix if they want to be a top contender to make the Super Bowl this season and beat the top teams. When you have a chance to put the great teams away, you have to execute and finish them.
The good thing for the Rams is that this is early in the season, and it is going to be something they are going to learn from. And who knows, they could end up seeing this Eagles team once again in the playoffs. For now, head coach Sean McVay is going to get his guys ready for the next game, and it comes against another undefeated team. They will be facing off against the Colts. The Colts will be looking to pull off the upset at Allegiant Stadium.
Rams Latest On SI Power Ranking
Before we get to Week 4, we take a look at the latest On SI power rankings. On SI has the Rams ranked at No. 6 still despite the loss in Week 3. It makes sense to keep them at No. 6 because of the team they lost to, and it was a close one. Now the Rams will look to get back in the win column.
"Byron Young continued his hot start to the season. The third-year man has been a quiet contributor in years past, but after securing his fourth sack through three games, Young has found new success in a new role, expanding his responsibilities and pass-rushing angles. He has become a true star next to Jared Verse," said our Brock Vierra.
