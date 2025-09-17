5 Questions Rams Offense Must Answer Against Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense has an opportunity to re-write the narrative on their team. Right now, the Rams are a team in contention but if their offense shows up on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, we could be talking about the Rams as the Super Bowl favorites.
Before we get to that conversation, here are five questions the team needs to answer during the game.
1. How do you get Kyren Williams involved?
Kyren Williams' start to the 2025 season has been decent statistically but from an effectiveness standpoint, we're not seeing the jump expected and needed. From what I've seen, this has to do with an inability to properly run the football within the Rams' standard formations.
So the question is about whether changing the approach to the run game would be the difference or if another back is needed. There's also the question of how long McVay will wait to make Williams a focal point of the passing offense.
2. Is it time to diversify the running back room?
McVay stated that he likes to have a 65:35 ratio for splitting carries between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, but that ratio can be changed due to the flow of the game. Considering Corum was the man to put the Titans game on ice, as he's able to put defenders on skates, is it time to give the Michigan man more carries?
3. How will the Rams handle the different defensive looks presented to them?
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a master at manipulating the picture, using a light box to induce the run, having his fast linebackers and talented defensive linemen corral the ball carrier, forcing throws either under immense pressure or against tough coverage, and sometimes both.
Considering Matthew Stafford isn't mobile, how do the Rams manage these looks with a pocket passer?
4. How will the offensive line hold up with Jalen Carter back into the lineup?
Carter ruined the Rams' Super Bowl aspirations last season. However, Coleman Shelton didn't play last season, so will heightened communication be the key to success?
5. Is it time to bring back peak Stafford?
While Matthew Stafford may not have the mobility of the modern quarterback, what he does have his a football heritage from the 90s and early 2000s ingrained into him, and that heritage is playing under center, five and seven step drop backs, and reading coverages and predicting patterns to exploit off play action.
For this offense to reach its ultimate potential, is it time to turn the clock to 2008 and do what most NFL quarterbacks simply can't?
