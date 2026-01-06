Rams' Byron Young Dives Into Remarkable Season

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

Watch Byron Young's Press Conference Below

Young's Remarkable Year

Young had his best year as a professional, finishing with a career-high 12 sacks while being one of the best pass rushers in the league. Young was selected to his first career Pro Bowl this year and has set himself up for a massive payday this offseason.

Young and fellow Pro Bowler Jared Verse have been a two man recking crew, something Verse predicted earlier in the season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think me and ‘BY’ can both say that we feed off of each other," stated Verse. "When he's doing well, I play even better. When I'm doing well, he plays even better. We just feed off of each other, but to see him elevating to the level that he's capable of is astonishing. I'm not surprised by it, but I'm happy to see that he's getting all of the recognition he finally deserves but we don't think too much about anything. We just go out there, dominate and move on to the next play. You can always be better. I always say, ‘Oh, I rate this or I rated this, that.’ You can always be better in every aspect, but so far I'm pretty pleased with our group.”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Young is the franchise record holder for most consecutive regular-season games with at least half a sack. As a result, Young has been feeling the love of the organization, especially from his coaches.

“It's like what I was talking about with Verse, it's how he affects every single play," stated Rams DC Chris Shula. "He's playing at a really high level. He has the sack numbers but he's playing at a really high level, probably the best he's ever played. On every single play, we ask a lot of him and he steps up to it every single time. That group's ascending as a whole and he's right there at the forefront of it.”

