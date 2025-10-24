Why Other Teams Should Copy the Rams’ Overseas Blueprint
The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye week in Week 8. Last week, they were in London, England and picked up a massive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Going into the game, a lot of people were concerned about how the Rams were planning their trip to London.
Usually, when a team travels overseas, they like to get there as soon as possible. They want to get used to the time zone and get ready for what might pop up during their game.
That was not the case for the Rams. The Rams took a different approach and one that no other team has ever taken when traveling overseas. The Rams got there the day before the game. After spending two weeks in Baltimore, they did not stay in London for long.
They went to London and handled their business, and came home with a huge win and a bye week to get ready for the second half of the season. Now the question is, will more teams follow what the Rams did in the future?
NFL Teams Traveling Overseas
"As the NFL continues to add more international games to its regular season schedule, coaches and executives are looking for the secret sauce to guarantee optimal performance in these overseas clashes," said NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks.
"After getting an in-person look at the Los Angeles Rams dismantle the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7 at Wembley Stadium this past weekend, utilizing a radical 24-hour "turn and burn" approach, the league could see more teams opt for quick visits when playing in international games.
The Rams opted for a bold strategy that required the team to stay in Baltimore following their Week 6 game against the Ravens before flying to London on Friday evening for a Saturday morning arrival. Although the unorthodox approach would create a 24-hour "turn-and-burn" for the Rams, the benefits of establishing an East Coast training camp would be twofold: refining their fundamentals and fostering camaraderie and chemistry, especially for a team nearing the midpoint of the season.
At a time when every coach is looking for an edge, the "turn-and-burn" strategy at the end of a week spent on the East Coast could provide the perfect balance for a squad looking to take advantage of a rare team-bonding opportunity without the unnecessary toll of a lengthy overseas visit. After watching the Rams successfully pull off a 24-hour visit, executives and coaches will copy the blueprint to improve their chances of winning an international game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE