State of the Rams Entering The Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams have been firing in every aspect of the game over the last few weeks. The Rams are looking to keep it up, but they are going to have to wait an extra week because in Week 8, the Rams are on a bye.
The Rams will get this chance to get healthy on both sides of the ball. That is going to be the most important thing for this team going into the second half and the rest of the season. This team has a chance to go all the way, and that is what the plan is for the franchise.
This season, they have been led by head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford once again. That is something that has been consistent for the Rams, and they are hoping these two have another run in them that leads to another Super Bowl. Stafford is playing some of the best football of his legendary career. The Rams are leaning on these two to lead the way, and it cannot get any better for a team that has two greats at the most important positions on the team.
The Rams are good on both sides of the ball, and that is what makes this team dangerous. They can beat you in so many different ways. They have built it from he ground up, and they are getting the most out of it right now. A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff and how they put the players in the best position to be successful. These plays are flying all over the field, making plays, and they do not plan on stopping any time soon.
Bill Huber of On SI released the recent NFL Power Rankings for heading into Week 8 has the Rams at the No. 6 spot.
6. Los Angeles Rams
They can adapt and they can evolve. The Rams were without Puka Nacua, and instead of retrofitting another player into his role, they changed their entire offense, using a tight end-heavy approach to dismantle the Jaguars. The Rams only use one tight end in their offense, but on Sunday they ran the highest amount of three-tight-end formations in the NFL in nearly a decade.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE