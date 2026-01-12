Rams Must Learn Quick Lesson After Panthers' Game

The Los Angeles Rams escaped Super Wild Card Weekend with a massive playoff win to start their playoff run. The Rams were in Carolina for their opening game. They will be huge favorites, but that game did not go anything like that.

After coming out and starting strong, they took a 14-point lead right away. The offense and defense were clicking and causing all kinds of problems for the Carolina Panthers. That is when things turned the opposite way for the Rams.

The Panthers climbed back into the game, and it was a few Rams mistakes that let them get back into the game, and that is all they needed to believe they could pull off the upset.

It was a back-and-forth game after that, and in the fourth quarter, when the Rams needed their MVP quarterback the most and they scored a game-winning touchdown, and the defense came up with one final stop. That is how you win these games. It was not pretty, but the most important thing is that they won.

Lessons the Rams must learn from this game

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams did a great job of running the ball to start the game. They got both running backs involved, and they were doing a lot on the ground game. Then, when things got tight in the middle of the game, the offense went away from the running game for a bit. Coming out of halftime, the Rams had a quick three-and-out that did not feature a run play. That is something that just cannot happen for a team that wants to run the ball.

Head coach Sean McVay has to sit with his game plan of running the ball. That is when this offense is firing on all cylinders. The two running backs do a great job of picking up those tough yards and yards after contact as well. The Rams could go into all their play-action sets, and that is when this offense becomes unstoppable. McVay will get better from this, and so will his team.

The Rams will have to travel for their next playoff game in the divisional round. It is only going to get harder for the Rams, but that is when, at times, we have seen them play their best football this season. They are still the team to beat, and they will go for everything in the next game. They want to make sure that they have the right game plan and execute it for the full 60-minute game.

