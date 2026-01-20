Rams Need to Do a Better Job Sticking to the Bread and Butter

The Los Angeles Rams once again found a way to get it done when it counted the most. They went into Chicago and got an overtime win over the Bears, who were one of the best teams this season in the NFL.

The Rams, in the cold, found a way to muster up the right plays and execute when they needed it the most. That is a good thing to see from a team that is looking to get back to the big game and play for the Super Bowl. They want two more wins.

In between that late-game craziness, the Rams' offense struggled some. The Rams' offense did not have its best stuff, and that is something that needs to change for this team if they want to win their next game. The Rams' offense looked out of sync after they had a great drive the first time out there. They scored the first touchdown with a lot of passing plays. And it seems that they got away from anything else after that in the first half. That was not something the Rams want to do again.

Rams Offense Needs to Setup in NFC Championship Game

The Rams' offense did have to deal with the weather, and even though they would say that it did not play a factor, it clearly did. But one thing that the Rams got away from in that game was their bread and butter. That was running the football and getting into their play action off of it. Head coach Sean McVay has to do a better job of seeing that his offense could run the ball well and not get caught up in the passing game, and have quarterback Matthew Stafford in Shotgun a lot of the time.

That was one key takeaway from their win over the Bears. The good news for the Rams is that this coaching staff, led by McVay, does a great job of adjusting from game to game. That will be something they do heading into Seattle. And if they want to come out on top, they will have to make sure they get into their run game early and often. That is when they play their best football on the offensive side of the ball.

McVay did mention after the game, he has to get his team in a better position, and that is something he will do a better job of. The Rams got it done, and now the offense will have to show up once again in Seattle.

