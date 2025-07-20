The Worst-Case Scenario for the Rams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are on pace to go much further in the postseason than they did last season. A solid offseason has reinvigorated the Rams' coaching staff and roster.
Los Angeles has plenty to look forward to this season, but must be wary of things potentially going differently than expected.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network noted what he believes would be the worst possible scenario for the Rams.
"Things look encouraging for the Los Angeles Rams heading into 2025. They gave the defending champion Eagles their toughest test of the postseason, they added Davante Adams to their offense, and Sean McVay is still their head coach," Infante said.
"Fear of the Rams reaching their worst-case scenario stems mostly from their division. Arizona was 8-9 last year and improved its roster, and San Francisco returns much healthier than in 2024. Los Angeles didn’t make too many free agency moves elsewhere, either. They could take a step back from their 4-2 record last year within the division."
For the Rams to reach their potential this upcoming season, they will need health, good luck, and for some of their lesser-known players to have solid seasons as well. Unlike some talented teams, the Rams are deep at most of their positions on offense, especially skill positions.
Los Angeles will need players other than their stars to step up this season. Earlier this offseason, Matthew Stafford noted that the Rams are trying to find ways to get other players, such as Tutu Atwell more involved this season.
“I think we're building that version right now, right? We've run whatever that was, 18, 25, 30 plays, whatever it was today. We're figuring that out. We're building as we go. Tutu, I got a lot of respect for, too. He’s a really smart guy. He's a guy that can play all three spots for us because of his ability to understand where he fits. I think he continues to get better. I think I've seen him grow as a football player, seen him grow as a human being, all of those kinds of things as a professional," Stafford said.
"He's done a hell of a job the last couple of years, and I think when you turn the tape on and watch, it shows up. Happy for his success, happy for us to get another chance to work with him for another year, and looking for big things.
"Obviously, he's got the one thing everybody knows, he can really run, but I think he plays away from his body really well, catching the football, understands where he fits in the run game and the schemes and obviously [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and the coaching staff does a really nice job of finding ways to utilize his best traits and best attributes on a down-in down-out basis.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!