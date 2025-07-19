Rams Matthew Stafford Creates Large Gap Between Rival Quarterbacks
While it seems that every contender has a quarterback that is either entering or already in the prime of their career, the Los Angeles Rams, despite having the opportunity to unload Matthew Stafford this summer, decided to pony up the cash to bring back the veteran gunslinger in what could be the final pursuits for a second McVay-Stafford Super Bowl victory.
Before the Rams are able to consider a Super Bowl run, they have to worry about making the playoffs first, and the best way to do that is to win the NFC West.
While the existence of the gap between quarterbacks within the division was already known, with Stafford sitting on the mountain top, just exactly how big the gap between Stafford and the three other quarterbacks was revealed by Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
Verderame listed Stafford as the sixth-best quarterback in the NFL while the 49ers' Brock Purdy sits at 17, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray sits at 18, and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold sits at 26.
"San Francisco is still talented, but the roster is concerning. The offensive line is relying on 37-year-old Trent Williams to be healthy and elite, especially after losing guard Aaron Banks to the Packers."
"At the skill positions, receiver Brandon Aiyuk might be unavailable early as he returns from a torn ACL, and Deebo Samuel was traded to the Commanders in the offseason," wrote Verderame on Purdy. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey is coming off a season in which Achilles ailments allowed him to play only four games, tight end George Kittle will turn 32 in October and slot receiver Jauan Jennings wants to be extended or traded."
Verderame has reasons to be concerned about Purdy's ability to succeed this season as McCaffery remains an unknown in terms of production after another injury-riddled year while Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall were added to the Physically Unable to Perform List on Friday
Demarcus Robinson is also facing a potential suspension.
"In his first healthy season under coordinator Drew Petzing, Murray threw for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 572 yards and another five scores. Although the offensive line doesn’t have household names, the unit allowed a 5.2% sack rate, fifth-best in the league. Plenty of that is also due to Murray’s legs, with him scrambling 42 times, eighth-most in the NFL."
"Surrounded by Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride, 1,000-yard running back James Conner and second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals have talent around Murray. If he can stay healthy, he can throw for 4,000 yards for the first time in his career."
The Cardinals are built to win now, but while they have a burgeoning offense and criminally underrated defense, Murray has to answer questions about longterm health and ability to win during the second half of the season, issues that have plagued his entire career.
He was finally healthy in 2024, will he be able to finish a season strong in 2025?
Sam Darnold enters an offseason as the unquestioned starter for the first time since the 2021 season.
"In Minnesota, Darnold was buoyed by the league’s best receiver and a quarterback whisperer in coach Kevin O’Connell, to say nothing of Minnesota’s ground game led by 1,000-yard back Aaron Jones. In Seattle, Darnold has a defensive-minded coach in Mike Macdonald, one significant receiving weapon in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and a question mark in the talented but oft-injured Cooper Kupp."
"Darnold has played seven NFL seasons and been subpar in six of them. Minnesota then provided him with a perfect situation. The Seahawks aren't bereft of talent, but they also have questions along the interior offensive line, wide receiver depth, and whether he can star without O’Connell calling the plays."
Say what you want about his play, when it comes to straight up mechanics, Darnold may be one of the most fundamentally sound quarterbacks of his generation.
The problem is that he gets into his own head sometimes so when Kevin O'Connell retrofitted his offense to help Darnold simplify things, he excelled.
That's exactly what Seattle's doing with a custom-built offense that sees the team have a brand new wide receiver room, a young and daring tight end core, and a rebuilt offensive line.
Regardless of the situation, Stafford remains the best quarterback surrounded by the best weapons in the NFC West.
