Rams' Star Receives Shocking Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best players in the National Football League suiting up for them this season.
However, just how talented one of their best players is perceived to be varies.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every player in the National Football League heading into the 2025 season. He ranked Verse as the ninth-best player in the league, which is shocking in such a quarterback-driven league.
"As Verse heads into his sophomore campaign, expectations are understandably sky-high. He is poised to make an even greater impact after a full offseason to work on his technique. With Verse’s rare speed, power, and instincts, his sack total could climb in a significant way," Austin said.
Earlier this offseason, Verse expressed confidence heading into next season.
"I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been because you get the whole offseason—you get time to work on this, that, and the third. I had one of the alumni at Florida State who reached out to me—he played in the NFL for a long time—and he told me the number one thing I should do is watch all of my past film unsolicited," Verse said.
"Not just trying to be high on myself and only watching the good plays, but to watch more of the bad plays than the good and realize what I could work on. I did that, and I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been."
After taking that advise, Verse specifically noted a few areas he believes he can improve in this upcoming season. After solidifying himself as a formidable pass rusher last season, the second-year defender aims to become a more versatile player this upcoming season.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on. Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that," Verse said.
Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches—whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job—there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better.
