Rams' Davante Adams Highlights Awaited Return to Divisional Round

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preperations on Wednesday for their Divisional Round showdown against the Chicago Bears. The contest, which will wrap up the NFL's Divisional Round, has many similarities to the Rams' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

In what is expected to be frigid temperatures, the Rams will once again travel to play the two seed in a game that will set up an All-NFC West matchup if Los Angeles is able to pull off the win.

As the Rams look to make the most out of their third year since launching into their post-Super Bowl LVI hangover, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke to the media, addressing many topics in relation to the contest, their perspectives on their opponent, and much more.

The Rams look to advance to their first NFC Championship since winning the title in 2021.

Adams has a long history as a Green Bay Packer and thus, has played the Bears in Chicago on a number of occasions. He also played several games in the bitter tundra, thus Adams was asked about how he deals with the cold and if he's talked to the team about it.

“Not really," stated Adams. "It's pretty self-explanatory. It's going to be cold. Different people have tricks to the trade, but I just go out there. I've never worn sleeves in a game in my career. It is what it is. It's going to be freezing out there, but you just have to figure it out.”

Adams also expressed gratefulness to not just be in the playoffs but to play football in general. It is that respect for the game and what it can provide that allows him to thrive in any type of environment.

“It's all a gift from heaven either way," stated Adams. "We get to play a kid's game for a king's ransom. At the end of the day, I'm grateful for all the opportunities. I’m definitely being exposed to getting in and it's just a part of the normal routine."

You have a greater appreciation at this point for how difficult it is to win any game, let alone to still be winning at this point in the season. I'm fired up about another opportunity to play in the playoffs for sure.”

