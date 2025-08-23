Here's What The Rams Coaches Are Saying About Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams welcomed quarterback Matthew Stafford back to practice on Monday and the coaching staff could not be any more excited. The offense is gelling, Stafford is getting his rhythm back, and the ball is going where it needs to go.
Earlier in the week, both head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made statements regarding Stafford.
Sean McVay is excited
Sean McVay is clearly happy Stafford is back and he's had a pep in his step during the week. Here's what he had to say.
“I've seen a guy that's gotten better and better," stated McVay. "He looks like the stud that we know. I think the first day was getting comfortable, getting his feet wet a little bit. Then I think each of the last couple days he's played really fast. He's activated all parts of the field, like I mentioned to you guys the other day. I thought our rush on defense did a great job and you could feel that pocket collapsing. He's getting through progressions quickly. He looked outstanding today.”
With the money the team spent this offseason, it's clear the Rams want to push the ball upfield. One of the biggest factors in accomplishing that goal is the plan Mike LaFleur helps install. Here's what the offensive coordinator had to say.
“Good. I mean that’s probably a question more for him on how he's feeling and all that," stated LaFleur. He looks like Matthew Stafford to me. The coolest part is he's just back out there with the guys doing stuff he loves, operating at a world class level. If I didn't know any better, he looks like Matthew Stafford. It's been fun to have him back.”
Now with Stafford commanding the offense, LaFleur went into detail on how the offense will look this season, citing the difference Davante Adams makes.
“Tune in. [Laugh] That’ll organically happen. You got your foundation set. Obviously, there are a few different pieces, whether it be rookies or bringing in [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] right there. From the naked eye there are going to be a lot of similarities, but then there's little nuances and little differences that will sprinkle in there. I'm excited to see where it goes. I like where we're at. We're not close to being there yet, but we don't need to be. We just need to continue to get better every single day. Our guys' intentions are that, to get better.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE