Five Rams Who Need a Strong Performance to Make Roster
The Los Angeles Rams, for the large part know who is going to be on their roster next season. However, the team may have 10-15 final spots to grab for the 53-man roster so these five players need a strong performance against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason finale to make the cut.
Cody Schrader
Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Jarquez Hunter are the presumed running backs that will make the roster but the running back who has had the best pre-season is Cody Schrader. Teams don't need four running backs so it will be up to Schrader to display what other ways he can contribute if he wishes to make this roster.
Derion Kendrick
Derion Kendrick was a shoe-in before preseason for me and to be honest, he may be sitting comfortably on the roster. However, with in my opinion, nine defensive backs already holding their place on the team, this battle is going to be intense, especially since it seems the Rams are placing a high value on versatility.
A.J. Green and Cam Lampkin among others, have made strong cases headed into the final weekend. Who steps up?
Tru Edwards
Xavier Smith nearly guaranteed his spot with his performances and there's no intel on the Rams' feelings towards Britian Covey as a returner, so that's potentially two spots right there. While Edwards did catch the game-winner against the Chargers, that was set up by Brennan Presley so Edwards needs to prove he's worth more than both Presley and Covey to make the team.
Dylan McMahon
The Rams have several tough decisions with their offensive line and McMahon is the player that I believe marks the line between roster spot and not. The Rams will already have their starting five linemen, whomever they may be as well as tackle insurance for Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein due to their injury histories.
Sean McVay has gone out of his way to praise Justin Dedich, Beaux Limmer has too much invested into him to be cut, and who knows what will happen with Willie Lampkin. McMahon must do everything to seal his spot.
Elias Neal
The Rams did not play Troy Reeder, along with Nate Landman and Omar Speights in the preseason while heavily using Shaun Dolac and Pooh Paul Jr. Linebackers have an easier time making rosters due to their versatility on special teams but with Nick Hampton playing hard as well, Neal needs to take care of business come Saturday.
