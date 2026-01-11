Rams Matthew Stafford Talks Game-Winning Drive Against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, kicking off the 2026 NFL Playoffs against a team the Rams hoped to get revenge against a team who defeated them in the regular season.

The Rams entered this game as the fifth seed and a win would put them in good position to play another team who defeated them during the regular season, based on how the rest of the games finished.

With a 34-31 victory in the books, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Davante Adams , and Colby Parkinson spoke from the podium while Nate Landman, Kobie Turner, Cobie Durant, and Puka Nacua were amongst the others who shared their thoughts and opinions from the locker room.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below

Stafford Displays Appreciation For Football

During his presser, Stafford spoke about his appreciation for the game and how much he enjoys playing it. During the week, Stafford spoke on what football means to him.

“To be honest, I just don't take any of these opportunities for granted," stated Stafford. "Whether it's getting to play this weekend where only half the league is still playing football and enjoying those moments or whether it's Week 1. I really do appreciate and love playing this game week in and week out."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I don't take them for granted because I've had years where I either haven't been able to play in the playoffs or I haven't been able to play in certain games because of injury. It feels great to be at this point. It's on us to continue to be the team that we've been, prepare the way we know how to prepare, go out there and play and then see where that takes us.”

Stafford also spoke about playing the Panthers this time around.

“I'd like to not throw it to their team," stated Stafford. "I think that was the story of the game when you think about it. We moved the ball well in some areas. We scored a couple times in the red zone. We did some nice things, ran it well and just had the turnovers."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"When you look at their defense, that's what they've been able to do to a lot of teams, whether it's getting a tip at the line of scrimmage and somebody making a play on it or somebody in the back end making a play or stripping the ball. They're an opportunistic group with a bunch of playmakers.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.