Rams Emerging as Top Threat to NFL’s Best Team
The Los Angeles Rams suffered their first loss of the season in a heartbreaking way. The Rams went on the road and took on the defending Super Bowl Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a game that was dominated by the Rams for the most part.
But late in the third and in the fourth, it all changed for the Rams. That is where this game turned around, and not in favor of the Rams. The Rams could not stop the Eagles' offense, and the 26-7 lead the Rams had was gone.
The Eagles came all the way, and the Rams got their field goal block that would have won the game. It was one that the Rams knew they let get away. It was one in which the Rams did not have their best offensive performance in the second half, but it was one they knew they should have won. This is a game that the Rams will think about all week and then move on. The Rams showed that they could hang with the best team in the NFL, but that is something they do not want to hear.
Rams biggest threat to Eagles?
Now moving forward, there are going to be people are the league saying that the Rams are the biggest threat to take down the Eagles. And depending on how you saw the game in Week 3, there could be different decisions. Was it that the Rams lost this game or that the Eagles are just that good to come all the way back? The Rams are there, and now they will have to figure out how to finish off the Eagles if they get another chance in the playoffs.
"Absolutely not," said Cam Newton about the Rams being the biggest threat to the Eagles. "The biggest threat is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest threat Detroit Lions. The biggest threat, the Green Bay Packers. What do those teams have in common? They have the ability to generate offense. Not to say that the Los Angeles Rams have the capacity to because they are still a threat."
"When I look at the stat line, it goes as follows. 10-7, 13-7, 16-7, 19-7, then 26-7. What is that telling you? Hey, we are in the red zone, but we're kicking field goals."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE