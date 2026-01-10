Playoff Game vs. Panthers is Tipping Point For Rams

Saturday afternoon, Sean McVay will walk onto the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, in one of the most hostile environments he will coach in.

The great Cam Newton, a legend of Charlotte sports and the Carolina Panthers, is expected to be in attendance for their first home playoff game in a decade. It is their first playoff game in eight years, and for a crowd desperate for playoff football, it will be an incredibly tough environment for any coach or player, including the Los Angeles Rams head coach, to compete in.

Dec 13, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates as his team goes 13-0 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers win 38-0. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Rams are Super Bowl favorites, and it is unquestioned how talented they are on both sides of the ball. When they are on, Los Angeles is unstoppable. Yet, as we have seen in the last four to five weeks, even dating back to Week 13's loss in Carolina, where the roster has looked vulnerable in key phases, Saturday looks to be a tipping point

Wild Card round vs. Panthers a tipping point for the Rams

Oct 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There is still some lingering doubt surrounding these Rams, especially losing two of their last three game, each within a field goal. Ironically, it has been those very kicks and the season-long special teams chaos that have cost Los Angeles in critical moments—whether it's missed field goals, fake attempts, inconsistent protection, or costly penalties. On top of that, the run defense has been vulnerable to big plays, and the secondary has surrendered its share of crucial gains.

This is why I have some doubts about the Rams heading into the weekend. The same issues that hurt them against the Panthers earlier in the season are still in play: quarterback Bryce Young's back-breaking fourth-down conversions, Carolina's ability to outmuscle the Rams in the run game, and long stretches where Derrick Brown simply took over. On top of that, McVay will be without right guard Kevin Dotson this weekend, which hurts the Rams in both the run and pass game.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Three turnovers from the NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford against both the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons is a recipe for a loss. Yet, this seems like not just a tipping point but a grand opportunity for these Rams, their quarterback, and head coach to show the world that they are still one of the best teams in football, worthy of consideration for being a favorite to win Super Bowl LX next month.

Rematches are unpredictable because, for better or worse, the two teams have changed in some ways yet remain fundamentally the same. Like division rivals, they know each other well—what they're capable of and how each performs at its best. The tipping point isn't necessarily a make-or-break moment for the entire tenure of McVay and general manager Les Snead, but it will determine whether the Rams can meet expectations this season: winning another Lombardi Trophy.

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whether the Rams' season ends Saturday, next week in the divisional round, or even the NFC Championship, a loss in the postseason would be considered by some a failure. Yet, they are a team not far off from getting back to the big game, especially if they nail their special teams coordinator hire, continue adding depth across the board, and shore up their cornerback group.

Make no mistake: the Rams should win this weekend, and I expect them to, even if the Panthers put up a magnificent fight in what they would consider a year of great progress, just a couple of years removed from losing 15 games. Los Angeles has the team to represent the NFC in this season's Super Bowl. Even so, the same mistakes that have hurt all season could be the tipping point between a deep playoff run and a disappointing first-round exit.

Never again miss one story related to the Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest content on everything L.A. Rams football. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.