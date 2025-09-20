Why All Eyes Are on Rams’ Nacua in Week 3
The Los Angeles Rams' potent passing attack was on full display against the Tennessee Titans. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as a receiver duo looked like everything the Rams could've imagined in the off-season, and Matthew Stafford is a dark horse MVP candidate who can raise his stock next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's not a reach to say that Nacua has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, having better stats than the likes of Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase. He can cement himself as the best wide receiver in football if he continues to shine in week three against the Eagles.
WR Rankings
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she released her NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of week three. After not being included in her rankings last week, Nacua finds himself at the top of her rankings now after another impressive performance against the Titans.
"Nacua caught eight passes against the Titans for 91 yards. He moved the chains four times, including with back-to-back plays of 20-plus yards in the third quarter, and gained 21 yards after contact (fourth most)", said Gray.
Nacua may not have led the Rams in receiving yards like he did in week one, but that's the beauty of the Rams' passing attack. Both Adams and Nacua will feast, but it's a toss-up between who will have the better individual week based on who teams give more attention to on defense.
"Most of his yardage came from the slot, where he gained 63 yards receiving off four catches. Nacua leads all receivers in catches (18) and first downs (11), entering Week 3. He’s been targeted 20 times at a 39.2% clip (second) and has five catches of 20-plus yards (tied for most)".
What's also impressive about Nacua is how dynamic he can be in Sean McVay's offense. He carried the ball for a 45-yard touchdown run against the Titans, and he's just as capable of burning a defender downfield for a long pass or working his way through the middle of the field with his speed. He's a talented player who can only gain more recognition with another impressive performance in week three.
