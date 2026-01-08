Why the Rams' Super Bowl Ambitions Are As High as Ever

The Los Angeles Rams are the team to beat in the playoffs to many. Even being the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs, they are viewed as the favorites to win it all and bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

The Rams have the complete team. They have a great offense and a great defense. They could make plays on both ends, and that is how they beat you. Yes, they are the favorites, but they are going to have to prove that, and it starts on Saturday in Carolina as they face the Panthers in the Super Wild Card Round.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams are the team to beat in NFL Playoffs

"We get it. The Rams haven’t exactly been killing it lately. They blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in a Week 16 overtime loss to Seattle and then stumbled through a 27-24 defeat to a mediocre Atlanta Falcons team a week later. You know what’s also worth remembering?" said NFL Columnist Jeffri Chadiha. "The Rams suffered through a three-game losing streak in the middle of the 2021 season before going on to win the Super Bowl."

"Head coach Sean McVay has been down this road before, as has quarterback. That type of perspective matters immensely when talking about whether the Rams are falling apart at the worst possible time. The reality is that few teams have as much talent on offense and defense as Los Angeles. The Rams are also waiting for the wide receiver to return from a hamstring injury that kept him from playing in those losses in Seattle and Atlanta."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts with offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after a touchdown catch. against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"If he’s able to return for the Wild Card Round against the Carolina Panthers -- and it will be nearly a month of recovery by that point -- then the Rams offense goes to a different level. There won’t be a better unit in the postseason than the one they’ll field with Stafford, Adams, fellow wide receiverand running backs. It’s also important to note that most of the Rams’ five losses this season have involved some fluky stuff."

The Rams are set up nicely for this playoff run, but they know they have to bring their best football of the season starting on Saturday. They are looking for payback from every team that is in their way. The Rams know that this is not easy and know they have to take advantage of the opportunity that these playoffs bring to them.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

