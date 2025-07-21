The Best Offensive Playmakers Rams Face in First Three Games
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 season as championship contenders and favorites in the NFC. Their 20 wins in two seasons have been due to a surge of young playmakers on both sides of the ball that has made their championship window wide open.
As expected with a first-place finishing team in the NFC West, they will play the best of the best in the conference, as their schedule will be a challenge early on. In the first three weeks of the season, they will play the Houston Texans in Week 1, Tennessee Titans in Week 2, and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.
All three teams have quality playmakers that will be a challenge for the Rams young defense, but they could be up for it with another year of experience gained. Let's look at the three best skill players Los Angeles will face in the first three weeks of the regular season.
No. 3 - WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Collins has quickly emerged in recent years as a top wide receiver in the NFL. Despite missing five games in 2024, the former Michigan Wolverine tallied over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. Had he played in all 17 games, his average yards for the year would have been over 1,400 and 10 touchdowns.
Entering his fifth year, Collins will once more be the top target for quarterback C.J. Stroud. This is a player the Rams will have challenges against to start the season, especially with no true No. 1 cornerback on the roster. The hope is that defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have a plan to keep Collins quiet in Week 1.
No. 2 - RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley is the best running back in the league and was close to breaking the single-season rushing yards record last year. He tore apart the Rams defense earlier in the season with two long touchdown runs on his way to a 255-yard rushing night, and did it again in the playoffs with 205 yards.
The goal in Week 3? Stop Barkley, no matter what. Everyone knows how talented of a player he is, and the Rams understand it as well, with the hope they have the pieces to slow him down once and for all.
No. 1 - WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Despite not playing in four games last year, Brown continued to show the world throughout the season and into the Super Bowl why he is arguably the third-best wideout in the game. While it was a slight down year for his standards, the former Titan and Ole Miss star was the top playmaker for the Eagles overall.
Brown was difficult to defend during the regular season against the Rams. This year, they are hoping that changes like those with Barkley. If Los Angeles can limit these two players, they may be able to pull off a big win early in the season against the defending champions.
