Is Former Rams Assistant Destined to be a Head Coach?
Like Matt LaFleur and Liam Coen have done, former Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and current Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley has the resume, scheme, and platform to launch himself among the ranks of an NFL head coach.
Caley, a former Bill Belichick assistant, helped install a new run game within the Rams' offense, adding McVay passing elements to his, while Kyren Williams achieved back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in the system.
Now he's tasked with revitalizing a faltering offense in Houston as DeMeco Ryans looks to take the franchise to their first Super Bowl ever. Thus, ESPN's Ben Solak stated that Caley's ability to take C.J. Stroud back to MVP-level production will be a key storyline of training camp.
"In the latter case this season, we have new Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who inherits a Texans offense that fell from lofty expectations in 2024," wrote Solak. "Houston's approach to pass protection proved far too rudimentary, and opposing defenses easily found pressure schematically. They found it against personnel as well, so the Texans retooled their offensive line accordingly."
"It's easy to poke holes in the 2025 Texans' offensive personnel. Rookie receivers fill the depth chart behind Nico Collins. Christian Kirk is returning from a collarbone injury; Tank Dell might not be back this season at all. The offensive line is young and shuffled. But I remember how explosive this offense was in 2023 when the playcalling was sharp, and the core of that success -- C.J. Stroud and Collins -- remains. I'm bullish on a Texans offensive bounce-back, so long as Caley is as billed."
I'm confident in Caley's ability because he's set up to succeed in ways most first-time offensive coordinators aren't. Not only does he already have a playmaker in Joe Mixon, he added his bruiser for the run game in Nick Chubb.
While there are still concerns on the offensive line, the Texans made wholesale changes with positive reports so far.
Most importantly, Stroud has a plethora of new weapons including Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
It's my opinion that Caley will get interviewed for head coaching jobs if not hired outright.
That's one more coach for Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula to compete against. Fortunately for Shula, his experienced defense takes on Caley's offense week one.
An early-season statement to the owners of the NFL.
