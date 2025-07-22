Three Critical Rams Assistant Coaches Ahead of 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are in the position they are for a reason. This is a roster prepped for a championship run and should remain in this shape for seasons to come with a young group of players and the right mixture of veteran talent to surround them with.
The biggest factor in the Rams success in recent years has been their coaching staff, led by head coach Sean McVay. Being the offensive playcaller, McVay has been the mastermind behind the success of this offense for years, and it has led to a somewhat successful coaching tree before turning 40 years old.
McVay's assistants will play a key role in player development once more, especially these three assistants who will be tasked with preparing their respective position groups for growth and discipline in-game. These are the three most critical assistant coaches on the Rams coaching staff heading into 2025.
Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach and pass game coordinator
Most of the Rams secondary from last year remains the same, which can signal being a good or bad thing overall. However, it is a group that has remained steady in pass coverage for the last two years, with quality play from its younger defenders such as Kamren Kinchens, Quentin Lake, and Cobie Durant.
Pleasant has been the key to Los Angeles's success and consistency in the secondary despite not having a standout defender overall. League-wide, he's one of the better assistant coaches out there and is on a shortlist to become a defensive coordinator elsewhere soon. He'll be tasked once more to keep it that way, as the unit overall will have another year of added experience in 2025.
Scott Huff, tight ends coach
Huff will be charged with the development of Rams first draft pick, Terrance Ferguson, while making the tight end room one of the strongest in the league. The depth at the position is sufficient with Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen at the position, and it looks to stay that way under Huff.
Ryan Wendell, offensive line coach
This position group will be critical to the Rams offensive success in 2025, but it should be a formidable group coached by Ryan Wendell, a former offensive lineman and assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills, who are among the league's best up front. Wendell has had success with developing players such as Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson, and Alaric Jackson to successful seasons in recent years and will once again play a key role in that sucess this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.