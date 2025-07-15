Rams Head Coach Sean McVay is on the Rise
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the top rosters in the league, but that may not be all they have.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked every coach in the National Football League. He ranked Rams Head Coach Sean McVay as the second-best head coach in the league.
"If you were starting a brand-new franchise, you'd be hard-pressed to hire anyone else. McVay is battle-tested thanks to six different playoff runs in eight years, two of which ended in the Super Bowl," Benjamin said.
"He's also energetic enough to cultivate long-term growth; look no further than how quickly the Rams' remade young defense found its footing. Give McVay, who remains a near-unmatched motivator, a competent and/or reasonably healthy quarterback, and you're locked in for a solid January fight."
Following the NFL Draft, McVay noted that he is confident with the Rams' roster as it currently stands. Los Angeles boasts a healthy mix of young and talented players, complemented by ample veteran experience.
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum.' I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season. We want to be able to build and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned. You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs], and then we start 1-4 this past year," McVay said.
"There are a variety of reasons I could give for that but as you accumulate experience, there is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way. That's what we started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it.
"They're going to come into a great group of guys that are going to welcome them with open arms. I do think that we're in a good position to be able to project a lot of confidence, but we have to be able to go earn it and then hopefully stay as healthy as you possibly can, which we've seen what a big deal that is not only for us, but a lot of different teams across the league in what is a really physical sport that we play.”
