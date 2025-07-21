Fans’ Guide to 2025 Rams Training Camp
Los Angeles Rams rookies and veterans each report for training camp on Tuesday, the team’s second straight camp at Loyola Marymount University. Eight practices will be open to the public, beginning Thursday and ending Aug. 3.
Attending practice: According to the Rams’ official website, all practices are sold out, but fans can sign up for waiting lists each day. If space becomes available, fans must reserve tickets via the training camp page on the team’s official website. Admission is free.
Location: Loyola Marymount University football practice fields, Los Angeles.
Practices open to general public: Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, and Monday, July 28; Tuesday, July 29; Wednesday, July 30; Saturday, Aug. 2; and Sunday, Aug. 3 next week.
Special access to first practice: The Wednesday practice this week is closed except for suite owners and season ticket members.
Gates: Fans are permitted entry one hour and 10 minutes before each weekday practice, and one hour and 40 minutes before Saturday and Sunday practices (subject to change).
Additional information: The Entry Experience and Fan Zone in the ticketed perimeter opens one hour and 10 minutes before every weekday practice, and one hour and 40 minutes prior to weekend practices (subject to change). All open practices will feature photo opportunities with Rams cheerleaders and Rampage, as well as giveaways (while supplies last), family-friendly activities and more.
A ticket booth is available near the main entrance for fans who’d like to discuss purchasing game tickets for the upcoming season. In addition to entering a raffle to win autographed items, fans can learn more about the new benefits for season tickets this year, along with single-game suite and group ticket information.
Officially licensed apparel: A merchandise tent near the entrance will offer commemorative Rams training-camp apparel, as well as limited-edition products available exclusively onsite.
Ramp'd Up presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union: The team’s gameday experience is also available at training camp, in the Entry Experience. Face-painting and hair-decorating stations with professional artists are available. Fans also can create Rams buttons at the iconic Button Bar.
Corona Beer Garden: Fans 21 or older can enjoy cold beverages before and during practices at the Corona Beer Garden, located in the Entry Experience and near the Fan Zone.
Fan Zone: Featuring a miniature football field, the Fan Zone also includes kid-friendly activities similar to those at the NFL’s scouting combine, and more. Youth football clinics and flag-football games led by the Rams’ Youth Engagement Coaches will be held for attendees under 18 years old in the Fan Zone for all days of camp. Each football clinic will feature structured drills that teach fundamentals and will conclude with organized flag-football games based on age group.
