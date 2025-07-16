Rams' Puka Nacua Sounds Off Ahead of 2025 Campaign
Puka Nacua enters his third NFL season but his first playing next to Davante Adams. The wide receiver sat down on Tuesday night’s edition of The Insiders with Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Here are excerpts from Nacua’s interview.
On how his mind and body are feeling days before training camp: “My body feels fantastic. I can't wait to see the guys. I just want to see Matthew Stafford spin it. That's my favorite part of the day. As soon as that first practice comes out, you see that ball spinning right, and I'm like, ‘All things will be well in the world.’”
On ranking Matthew Stafford’s touch, accuracy and spiral among the best in the league: “A hundred percent. We were just throwing routes, and he has his quarterback coach that comes out to our facility, and we're out there running routes. And he's like, ‘Oh my gosh. I was just training this other guy and we just wouldn't believe how different the ball looks coming out of Matthew Stafford's hand.’ … He wears that arm sleeve because he's protecting that cannon he's got on that right arm. Anywhere on the football field, he can put the ball. And with Coach McVay, he calls them ‘long handoffs.’ We have 45-yard handoffs that are coming from Matthew Stafford, so it's pretty cool.”
On the Rams’ new-look receivers room, with Cooper Kupp now in Seattle and Davante Adams (No. 17) in Los Angeles: “It's definitely going to be different. Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility, has been fantastic. The ability to learn the game from another all-time great has been … I feel like I'm stealing; I'm like a kid in a candy store. I'm like, ‘I got Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good.’ I can't complain too much and it's going to be fun. We signed Tutu (Atwell) back. We got some speed, we got a bunch of young guys who are excited to play and 17's going to lead the way for us. It's going to be fantastic to be out there on the football field with him.”
On what he can learn from Adams (No. 17): “I'd say it's definitely route-running. His ability to change pace while he's moving on the football field, the ability to win against negative leverage, his suddenness at the line of scrimmage is fantastic to see. And to be able to see it in person and be lining up right next to him, it makes sure you have all the gas turned on when you're going out there with No. 17. So, it's super fun.
“And I think when you watch him win against negative leverage, it gives you confidence. You start trying new things. You start working different techniques. His ability to move defenders, all over the football field, is very awesome to see and I can't wait to see it live in action.”
On battling through injuries last year, and how he feels now: “I feel fantastic. We're in July right now. This is probably going to be the best I feel for the rest of the year. So, I take advantage of these moments because they don't last too long. You start getting into training camp where you start hitting all these big guys. You know, I'm going to see Nick Bosa twice a year so I got to make sure I feel good from now all the way to February. But it was a battle last year. Every season is a grind. There are so many different bumps and bruises you go through over the season. But I think the Rams’ training staff were keeping me safe because I just want to be out there and playing football on Sundays.”
On the team’s optimistic outlook entering the season: “I think it's super exciting. We got a bunch of young guys on the defensive side of the ball who keep practice interesting for sure. And it's so exciting to go against them and to find the nuance of moving back out on the football field and seeing everybody communicate and try to be on the same page and push our defense to their limits. So, it's fun to be able to watch them combine all of their skills together, communicate so everybody's on the same page.
“And then it's also even more fun to be in the offensive meetings with Coach (Sean McVay) and Coach (Mike) LaFleur because they're cooking up the best plays possible. So, we're making our defense sweat for sure. The motions, the routes, Davante’s coming in with new things that we're thinking about. Matthew wants to say, ‘I want to put the ball in this part of the field.’ So, the trifecta that we have of great football minds is keeping everything super interesting.”
