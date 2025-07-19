Rams Place 3 Among NFL’s Top 50 Players
Nearly 1,700 players will survive final roster reductions next month when the NFL begins its 106th season. The Los Angeles Rams have three of the top 50.
Pro Football Network this month ranked its top 100 players and included defensive tackle Kobie Turner (No. 50), wide receiver Puka Nacua (No. 43) and edge rusher Jared Verse (No. 9) in the upper half. No other Rams player made the top 100. The Rams were one of seven NFL teams with at least three players in the top 50 (Philadelphia had six, Baltimore, Detroit and Houston five, Tampa Bay four and Cincinnati three).
This list is different because PFN analysts ranked players using a newly created tool called IMPACT score, which uses several data points to measure each individual’s influence on his team’s success. The score also factors in roster construction, depth chart and statistical outliers, such as injury.
Turner, a lunchpail anchor in the middle of the Rams’ defensive line, received rare recognition. One of five top-100 draft picks Les Snead needed to replace Aaron Donald, Turner entered the league as the Rams’ third-round choice in 2023. Last year in 17 games, he racked up eight sacks and 35 solo tackles with four pass breakups and a forced fumble. His 47 defensive stops led all NFL defensive tackles and his 54 pressures tied for seventh.
“He has a knack for getting off the ball quickly and being in the right place at the right time,” PFN wrote. “Turner has looked impressive in his first two seasons with the Rams. Surrounded by other promising young talents like Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young, Turner will be part of a formidable defensive front for years to come.”
Verse’s ninth-place ranking was another surprise. PFN’s IMPACT score gave Verse a higher ranking than Denver cornerback Pat Surtain, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Dallas edge rusher Micah Parsons, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, Baltimore running back Derrick Henry and Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt. Verse had only 4½ sacks as a 2024 rookie.
PFN cited Verse’s 77 pressures (fourth in NFL), 16.3-percent pressure rate (sixth) and 41 defensive stops (No. 3 at his position).
“His relentless motor and explosiveness off the edge transformed the defensive front,” PFN said, making him a driving force of this pass rush.
“As Verse heads into his sophomore campaign, expectations are understandably sky-high. He is poised to make an even greater impact after a full offseason to work on his technique. With Verse’s rare speed, power, and instincts, his sack total could climb in a significant way.”
Nakua can climb in a significant way, too, after the Rams signed free-agent Davante Adams. The NFL’s 43rd-ranked player in PFN’s IMPACT score.
“Nacua grabbed the top spot in our WR+ rankings last year, thanks to some strong efficiency numbers, including 3.57 yards per route run (first among WRs) and 6.6 yards after catch per reception (15th).
“Cooper Kupp is gone, and Davante Adams is in, which should take some pressure off Nacua. It should improve his efficiency, as Adams’ presence should open up the field. Nacua’s connection with Matthew Stafford is clear, and the stage is set for another big year.”
