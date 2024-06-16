Rams Notes: Star Rookie, Offensive Line, Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams remain newsmakers, several weeks removed from their last game. Here are some highlights from the last round of Rams news.
Rams News: Sean McVay Speaks on Star Rookie at OTAs - 'He's Really Stood Out'
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay noticed one particular standout talent during the club's Organized Team Activities (OTA's) this year.
Rams News: Key O-Line Piece Singled Out for Praise
The Rams' offensive line has been freshly fortified. One lineman in particular has earned significant plaudits for his performance so far.
New Details Emerge on Rams' Attempts to Trade Up in First Round of 2024 Draft
The Rams had a first round pick in this year's draft for the first time since 2016. They used their No. 19 draft pick on Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse. Now, it appears the Horns were open to moving up into the top 20.
Rams News: Could 2024 Be the Last for Matthew Stafford with Los Angeles?
Speculation is growing about whether the 2024 season could be quarterback Matthew Stafford's last year with the Rams, casting an intriguing cloud over the team's future plans.
Rams News: Blake Corum Learning from All-Pro Teammate in OTAs
Rookie Blake Corum is taking full advantage of his time with the Rams, learning valuable lessons from an All-Pro teammate during OTAs.
Rams News: Sean McVay Provides Injury Update on Key Los Angeles Free Agent Signing
Coach Sean McVay provides crucial information on the status of a key free agent signing’s injury, which could impact the team’s composition in the upcoming season.
Rams News: Freshly Signed Free Agent Hosts Youth Football Event in Simi Valley
A newly signed free agent is not just making waves on the field but also in the community, hosting a youth football event in Simi Valley.