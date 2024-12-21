Are the Rams Prepared to Face Rejuvenated Davante Adams?
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to the East Coast for their final road game of the regular season, as they hope to continue a strong push toward a potential playoff berth. Although the Rams have three winnable games to close the season, none of them a guaranteed wins for Los Angeles.
While the Rams will finish the season against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to decide the winner of the NFC West, they will first have to get through a New York Jets team that has had a disappointing season but is still a very dangerous team.
Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula noted how much he looks forward to the challenge of facing Adams. He acknowledged Adams has been one of the best wide receivers over the last decade or so.
While Adams may not be what he once was, most players are not the same after over a decade in the league. Shula noted the Rams' defense must be prepared to face the best version of Adams possible after his nine-catch performance last week in which he tallied nearly 200 receiving yards.
"He's always been one of the best challenges since I've been in the league," Shula said. "Obviously, we played the Raiders, I think it was '22, and then '20 and '21 when he was with Green Bay so that was definitely a tough challenge going against him. It's the same thing [this week]. They [Aaron Rodgers and Adams] have such a good rapport. His releases off the line.
"He's one of the best as far as just 'hands-catches' in the league. If he's covered, he's never covered. He's really good at finding field-like zones. He's really good running after the catch as you saw coming the other day. He’s just a really complete receiver and he can beat you over the top just like you saw at the end of the Jacksonville game. Really I don't see any weaknesses with him so it's going to be a great challenge."
The Rams have done a solid job lately of beating the teams they are better than. They must do so again on Sunday against the Jets.
