Rams Looking to Improve Despite Win Streak
The Los Angeles Rams are on a three-game winning streak and one of the hottest teams in the National Football League. They are in first place in the NFC West and can win the division and secure a home playoff game by winning their remaining games.
Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay insists he and the team want to improve even more before a potential playoff run. Regular-season success is nice, but the playoffs are a different brand of football.
However, for that improvement to happen, it requires McVay to be open minded.
“I think the biggest thing that I would say is just because you're in a leadership role doesn't mean you have to have the answers to everything,” McVay said. “I think what you continue to realize is when you surround yourself with really good people, you can empower them and that actually alleviates the load on you. You don't feel like you have to do everything when you are surrounded with so many people that you can trust. You want to be able to trust, but also verify.
“I think there is a responsibility to understand it, but also not be afraid to say, ‘I don't know. This is maybe a little bit outside of my area of expertise, and let me make sure that I'm spending time getting up to speed so that I can have accountability to our staff, but also to our football team.’ But not be afraid to say, ‘I don't know, and let's continue to learn that.’ I think in a lot of instances, being able to trust more, make sure that everybody has a role and a responsibility that's key and critical is actually lessening the load and allowing you to make sure that everybody knows how important their job is and trust, but verify."
The Rams have one of the youngest groups of starting players in the National Football League. Few of them have had extensive playoff experience, so McVay must prepare his team for what to expect if and when the playoffs arrive.
But first, the Rams must finish the job and win the NFC West.
