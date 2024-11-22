BREAKING: Plenty of Good News From Rams' Latest Injury Report
The Los Angles Rams are not as injured as they were earlier this season, but they are still a team that is banged up.
On Thursday, they released their injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. There was plenty of good news.
For one, Rob Havenstein went from not playing on Wednesday to limited participation, which is crucial against a stout Eagles defensive front. That being said, whether he plays is still an uncertainty. Friday's practice could be very telling.
Cornerback Cobie Durant, nursing a thigh injury, went from limited participation to full participation. There is no question as to his status for the game. The same can be said of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who has battled injuries all season. Noteboom was upgraded to full participation.
Nose tackle Neville Gallimore was another player that went from limited to full in the span of 24 hours, which is a great sign for the Rams' defense and their attempt to quell the rushing attack of Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Clogging up the middle is vital, especially against the dreaded "Tush Push", so Gallimore's status is crucial. Cornerback Charles Woods still did not participate. There is a chance he won't play against the Eagles, which would be a blow to the Rams' defense.
Offensive lineman KT Leveston was a full-go for the second straight practice. Things look great there, and head coach Sean McVay discussed it on Wednesday.
"He's looked good," McVay said. "We just decided to be able to start his clock, obviously with Geron [Christian] getting an opportunity to go back to Cleveland. He's been a guy that we were excited about, ended up getting injured, and now we'll get a chance to see him on the practice field so that'll be good."
Kevin Dotson did not participate on Thursday because of an illness.
