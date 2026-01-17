Rams Defense Must Do This One Thing Against Bears

The Rams are looking to get a step closer to where they want to go this season. But standing in their way is the Chicago Bears of the NFC North.

This Sunday, the Rams will travel to Chicago and play in the cold weather for an opportunity to get themselves into the NFC Championship game. It is not a game that they know is going to be easy, but they know they have the team to get the job done. They are going into this one with all the confidence that they could get it done.

The Rams are going to face a great offense in the Bears. The Bears' offense could do a lot of different things, and it all starts with the good duo of head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. They both do a great job of getting the offense in spots to score points.

On the other hand, the Rams have a defense that is good at getting after the quarterback. The problem is the Rams' defense has been shaky lately, but this is their opportunity to get back on track.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Rams want to have a shot at winning this game, their defense is going to have to make sure they do a major thing: contain Caleb Williams. Not only contain him, but it also does it in the pocket, and limits the things he could roll out to his right, because that is where he is dangerous. He likes to find his receivers down the field in those situations. The Rams' defensive line is a disciplined group of players, and they will need it to be in full effect come Sunday in Chicago.

Rams Sean McVay on Caleb Williams

"I think he [Caleb Williams] is doing a great job," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. He can obviously make a bunch of different plays with his legs. I think he sees things well. I think he sees things well. He has an understanding of some of the concepts that Coach Johnson is activating. Gets a bunch of different playmakers involved. And it is one thing where you see him play in time and in rhythm, you know, good accuracy and anticipation.

Dec 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field after losing against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-Imagn Images | Quinn Harris-Imagn Images

"Some of those second reaction plays where he is getting flushed to his right or getting flushed to his left, and guys understanding how to be able to work with him. Those are the really scary ones, but he is playing at a high clip.

