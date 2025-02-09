BREAKING: Rodgers Set to Depart Jets, Closes Door on Rams Trade for Garrett Wilson
According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Jets and new head coach Aaron Glenn's evaluation period is over and the team is parting ways with QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was acquired by the Jets in the 2023 offseason and after two years with inconsistent play, firings throughout the organization, and drama that could have possibly involved owner Woody Johnson's teenage son potentially vetoing a trade for Jerry Jeudy based on his Madden rating, Glenn is cleaning house.
There were multiple reports that signaled star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has become fed up with the Jets inability to compete and after he was replaced mid-season by Davante Adams as the team's WR1, Wilson was alleged to have issues with Rodgers having brought in multiple friends of his to play wide receiver, potentially leading to his exit from New York.
"Privately, there have been questions regarding whether Rodgers and Wilson can find common ground since they had a blowup during training camp. While Wilson will not publicly say it, those who know him well believe he's been frustrated at the lack of looks from Rodgers while wondering what else he can do to fix the relationship." Wrote NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on December 29th, 2014.
"Is getting open not enough? Those who study the film will notice him being open while the ball goes elsewhere. Meanwhile, Wilson will be eligible for a contract extension after he finishes this season, his third campaign since he was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That is a time when organizations make long-term decisions on their young stars. The goal is always to lock up homegrown players, and in most situations, that would be obvious here. Wilson is among the most productive young receivers the organization has had with 268 yards, 3,132 catches and 13 TDs in his career."
Now that Rodgers is out and Adams is likely to follow, Wilson appears to be a Jet for the future as the pass catcher has become eligible for an extension.
For the Rams, that's one potential replacement for Cooper Kupp off the market. However Adams may be in play if Rodgers signs somewhere else. It is my belief he may pull the ultimate Brett Favre and become a Minnesota Viking if JJ McCarthy isn't ready to go come next season.
