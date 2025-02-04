BREAKING: Rams Place Cooper Kupp on Trading Block
It's official. Cooper Kupp's Rams career has officially come to an end. Having announced through social media, he stated that the franchise informed Kupp that they were moving on. In a heartbreaking post, Kupp spoke about how this was not his decision and that he wanted to retire a Ram.
The Rams are searching for a trade partner that aligns with Kupp's goals as a player and a situation that works for his family. The triple crown winner was one of the few remaining players from the beginning for the Sean McVay era, winning an unprecidented amount of team and individual awards with the franchise.
No Ram has ever been a triple crown winner, Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp accomplished all of that in one season. Kupp had over 7,700 yards in his eight year NFL career and has 57 touchdowns.
Kupp won four NFC West titles, six playoff games, two NFC titles and a championship.
The move will free up cap space now or later, depending on when the team moves him. If Kupp is traded before June 1st, the team will have a dead cap hit of 17.2 million and savings of 12.5 million. Kupp's contract would be off the books for the 2026 season in that scenario.
If the move is made after June 1st, the Rams will save 10.2 million in 2025 with a 7.5 million cap hit in 2026. That's likely the route they will go.
Here's my take. It's a heartbreaking move that has put the future of the franchise on a pendulum. On one end, the move could catapult the team to new heights as the Rams would have some money to play with. On the other end, the core veterans of the team, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua have to be sick regarding the move.
Sean McVay's ability to keep the team positive and for them not to linger regarding the move might be his finest performance yet.
The key to winning over the fan base will lie with who the Rams bring in for Kupp. Another loss for the franchise.
