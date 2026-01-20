Rams' Davante Adams Is Destined to Decide NFC Championship Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. In the matchup, Cooper Kupp is set to play the franchise that defined him, but for Los Angeles, it's how they moved on from Kupp's own defining era that has driven the Rams back to the precipice of the Super Bowl.

After Kupp's departure, the Rams went on to sign Davante Adams. Here's why the Rams made the move, the benefits from it, and why Adams will define Sunday's contest.

Moving on From Kupp

Rams head coach Sean McVay went into the decision to move on from Kupp, stating it wasn't to bring Adams in but to round out their offense with versatile weapons. It was then that Adams became available and fit exactly what the Rams wanted.

“It wasn't necessarily like a [Seahawks Wide Receiver] Cooper [Kupp] for [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]," stated McVay. "It was another great player where you felt like you could acquire two number ones with the emergence in the ascension of Puka and then what Davante’s done and being able to play that ‘X’ receiver and some of the things that we would ask. It was really more of an opportunity to acquire a player that typically guys like him don't become available unless it's via trade."

"Guys like that usually don't become free agents. They don't hit free agency. We wanted to be aggressive in our pursuit to be able to add talent to our roster. There was a vision for him in regard to that ‘X’ receiver. If you said the evolution of it, I think that's where being in the moment and making sure that you're aware of, what's the personnel? How do we have certain depths in different positions that allow us to activate different personnels? That was the thought process as it relates to Davante.”

Adams and Nacua

McVay also gave his evaluation on the work of Adams and Puka Nacua . Nacua, the NFL's receptions leader and Adams, the NFL's receiving touchdowns king, have driven the Rams into the end zone time and time again. Adams' work with Nacua at practice has also allowed the young superstar to take a jump in his game.

“I think they've been really good," stated McVay. "I think there are a lot of instances where statistics don't always tell the whole story. I think the fact that the offense has done what they've done is a tremendous credit to two key players like that. I think we've had really good contributions from a variety of guys and guys have been asked to step up. When you look at it, [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington does a great job having two catches for 35 yards on the first drive of the game, both of which were instrumental on a 15-yard catch and a 20-yard catch for us being able to go score and he's competing without the ball."

"I think [Wide Receiver Konata] Mumpfield has stepped up. Tutu's had his great moments as has [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith. I've been really pleased with that group. I've been really pleased with our offense as a whole. Even yesterday, I think the standards that these guys have set for themselves, you don't take any credit away from the Bears but we expect to play better. The most important thing was we were at our best in the most important moments and that's what competitive greatness is about. We're going to need that this week.”

Why Adams Will Be The Difference

It seems that no matter what happens in the first 55 minutes of a game, at some point Matthew Stafford will have the ball in his hands to go win the football game. It happened in Carolina and it happened in Chicago and on both game-winning drives, it was Adams would played his role to drive the ball downfield.

Replacing Kupp wasn't about finding a new X receiver for the offense. It was about replacing Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. Nacua has the Kupp role down and Kupp is too short to play the X so when Seattle clamps down on Nacua, the ball is going to one man early and it will be up to Adams to decide if he'll fall short once again or when finally given an oppertunity to punch his ticket to the Super Bowl, he'll get the job done.

