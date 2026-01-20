Kyren Williams' Poise Guided the Rams Past the Bears

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a true leader in Kyren Williams. At least that what the team has constantly said about the first-year team captain.

However, his cavalier style was put on national display when Williams scored both of the Rams' touchdowns on the same field where Eric Dickerson ran into a wall over 40 years prior. Here's why Williams continues to power the Rams towards a date with destiny.

Williams Has Earned His Captaincy

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked to describe Williams' leadership style.

“I think he's a stud in terms of his great energy," stated McVay. "He's a lead by example guy. He's got this authentic energy. He has this consistent belief and this ‘never say die’ attitude. He's got this mental and physical toughness. He is so authentically and refreshingly himself. I think that's why it resonates with his teammates. He never asks anything of his teammates that he's not willing to do. He's done a hell of a job.”

McVay was then asked if he had a favorite moment of Williams being a leader.

“I think I've just felt his presence each of the last two weeks when we've been in some adverse situations, whether it's going down four against Carolina and listening to him encourage his teammates on the sideline about the belief of going and putting together a two-minute drive," stated McVay. "Yesterday I thought he was key and critical. On that 91-yard drive, he had some huge plays. Even the first drive of the game, he has two back-to-back six-yard completions."

"One on a second-and-10 that gets us to a third-and-four and then he has a six-yard catch that gets us the conversion. He ends up punching it in on the touchdown. I think his overall energy and I think the edge that he provides, particularly in some of the challenging moments, that's when I think you need that leadership the most. I think that's when he and guys like [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] and really our leaders as a whole have been at their best. It's why we're in this position.”

Williams Leads From the Front

Not only is Williams' impact visible, it is also the image of a team-first attitude. Williams was a ball carrier, pass blocker, and pass catcher for the Rams on Sunday, putting in the same amount of work he has all season.

While his overall production as a running back doesn't jump off the charts, it's important to note that the Bears game marked only his third game this season in which he has had more than 20 carries.

Making the most of his opportunities, it's the fact he puts in the same effort when the ball isn't headed his way that has made him such a beloved figure in the locker room.

