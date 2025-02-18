Could Davante Adams Want to Play for the Rams?
Davante Adams appears to have played his final down as a short-lived member of the New York Jets, as the Jets seem to be gearing up toward releasing him.
Adams would surely have a robust market if and when he is cut, as teams would not have to worry about taking on the final two years of his current contract.
Instead, Adams would be on a fresh slate, and any interested club could just ink him to a one-year contract. Could the Los Angeles Rams be in the mix?
Apparently, they are, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that Adams would prefer to take his talents to the West Coast.
"He will have options, and I'm told that he is intrigued by the West Coast," Fowler said during an appearance on SportsCenter. "You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could get involved there."
Adams is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York.
The 32-year-old has clearly declined since his elite days in Green Bay, but he remains a terrific pass-catcher and would instantly boost the Rams' offense, especially with Cooper Kupp on the move.
A receiver tandem of Puka Nacua and Adams would be lethal, and it would instantly make Los Angeles one of the top contenders in the NFC heading into 2025.
The risk is really very low here for the Rams, as they almost certainly would not have to sign Adams to a lucrative multi-year deal. At this point, he is surely just trying to win a Super Bowl, so he may be willing to take an affordable one-year pact from Los Angeles.
If the Rams can trade Kupp for some draft capital while also bagging Adams, it would represent a major win for a team that went 10-4 over its last 14 games this past season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE