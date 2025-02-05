Why the Rams Have Decided to Trade WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams are heading in a different direction at the wide receiver position, as they will soon trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
After eight productive seasons in Los Angeles, the veteran wide receiver will play elsewhere as the Rams look to get out from underneath Kupp's sizeable contract.
Kupp has been a household name for the Rams since being drafted in 2017. Still, the cap hit he would force upon the Rams make it an easy decision for their front office.
Alex Kennedy from the Pro Football Network explained the numbers behind Kupp's contract, which has
"In 2022, Kupp signed a three-year contract extension worth $80.1 million," Kennedy said. "This season, Kupp’s cap hit was $29.78 million — the largest of any wide receiver in the NFL. In 2025, he’ll once again have a cap hit of $29.78 million. Then, it decreases slightly to $27.33 million in 2026.
"The Rams would save $7.5 million in cap space if they cut him after this season and $19.9 million if they cut him before the start of the 2026 league year, but a trade is obviously way more likely."
Kennedy noted that Kupp deserved the extension in 2022 after helping lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. However, Kupp's production since that season and the amount the Rams are set to pay him this season means the Rams would be better off trading the veteran wide receiver.
"He had just helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI, recording eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns (including the game-winner) to earn Super Bowl MVP honors," Kennedy said. "That season, Kupp had a career year, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"This season, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 12 games. However, it’s worth noting that Kupp struggled mightily down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs."
Kupp is an unfortunate example of how business works in the NFL. Kupp disagrees with the Rams' decision, and the Rams' front office members would likely prefer to keep him. However, the numbers do not allow for that, as it would be bad business for the Rams to take on a nearly $30 million a year cap hit the next year or two when his production does not command that.
